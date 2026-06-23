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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Poll authorities flag 5.6 lakh voters for scrutiny under SIR

Jalandhar: Poll authorities flag 5.6 lakh voters for scrutiny under SIR

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:03 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The verification of voters will be carried out from June 25 to July 24. File photo
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The election authorities have identified nearly 5.6 lakh voters for scrutiny in the district ahead of the door-to-door verification to be taken up from June 25 under the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The number constitutes 34 per cent of around 16.49 lakh voters in the district.

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According to officials, the SIR is a comprehensive exercise undertaken by the Election Commission to update electoral rolls on the basis of 2003 data.

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The process involves door-to-door verification by booth-level officers (BLOs) to confirm voter details, correct errors, remove duplicate or ineligible entries and ensure that only eligible voters remain on the final list.

In Jalandhar, of the 5.6 lakh voters flagged by the poll authorities, around 2.81 lakh are unmapped voters whose records could not be properly linked with the existing electoral database.

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There were discrepancies in names, age and family information of 2.82 lakh voters when compared with the 2003 electoral rolls.

These cases will be verified during household visits by BLOs. The verification drive will be held from June 25 to July 24, with poll staff visiting every household across the district to collect and confirm voter information.

If a voter is not available at the time of the visit, details may be provided by any adult member of the household. In cases where no one is found even after three visits, the voter may be marked as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD) as per Election Commission rules.

Officials clarified that such entries are processed strictly as per procedure, while BLOs will assist in tracing records of unmapped voters to ensure eligible residents are not left out.

According to constituency-wise data, Jalandhar North has the highest number of voters under scrutiny at 88,983, followed by Jalandhar Central (85,299), Jalandhar West (72,770), Jalandhar Cantt (70,249), Phillaur (60,252), Nakodar (56,996), Shahkot (46,958), Kartarpur (46,376) and Adampur (36,286).

To safeguard voting rights and ensure correct inclusion in the revised rolls, the authorities have listed documents required for verification. These include government-issued identity cards, official records issued before July 1, 1987; birth certificates, passports, educational certificates, caste certificates and land or property documents. Aadhaar will be accepted only in accordance with Election Commission guidelines and will not be treated as a standalone proof.

After the completion of the door-to-door exercise, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 3. People will be able to file claims and objections from August 3 to September 2, following which the final electoral rolls will be released on October 1.

Officials have urged residents to extend full cooperation to BLOs and keep documents ready to ensure smooth verification and accuracy.

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