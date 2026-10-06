Jalandhar polytechnic students develop AI-enabled robotic assistant

Students of the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) Department, Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, have developed an innovative AI-enabled helper robot, JARVIS, which can provide smart assistance and automated services at railway stations and other public places.

The robot has been developed by students Neerav, Rahul, Bandhan, Prince, Akshit and Vasu under the guidance of Prince Madaan, Preet Kanwal, Maninder Kaur and Namarta, all lecturers at the ECE Department, who supported the students throughout the development process. The project combines robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), embedded systems, sensors, automation and voice interaction to create a multifunctional robotic assistant.

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JARVIS is equipped with several useful features designed to assist passengers and support cleanliness and safety at railway stations. The surveillance system enables monitoring of the surroundings to enhance security, while vacuum cleaner and mopping functions help in automated floor cleaning.

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The robot can also display train schedules and travel-related information for the convenience of passengers. A water-level indicator helps monitor the quantity of water available in its reservoir. Its object-avoidance system uses sensors to detect obstacles and prevent collisions during movement. Additionally, the voice assistant allows users to interact with JARVIS through voice commands to obtain information and assistance.

Manish Sachdeva, in-charge, said, “The project showcases the students’ creativity and demonstrates the practical application of ECE technologies in developing smart robotic solutions for real-world applications.”

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Principal Dr Jagroop Singh congratulated Manish Sachdeva, all ECE faculty members and the students for their innovative efforts and appreciated their commitment to developing practical and socially beneficial projects. He encouraged the students to continue exploring emerging technologies and developing solutions that can contribute meaningfully to society.