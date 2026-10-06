DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar procures 39,000 MT paddy in first five days

Jalandhar procures 39,000 MT paddy in first five days

Rs 95 crore paid to farmers

article_Author
Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:43 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A farmer checks the moisture content of his paddy crop at a grain market before procurement in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

Paddy procurement has gathered momentum in Jalandhar, with 39,191 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy arriving in the district during the first five days of the procurement season. Of this, 38,961 MT has already been procured by government agencies.

According to data from the District Food and Civil Supplies Department, the pace of arrivals witnessed a sharp rise over the past three days. On Monday, 17,129 MT of paddy arrived in the district against 13,942 MT on Sunday and 4,057 MT on Saturday. Monday’s arrival was more than four times the quantity recorded on Saturday.

Advertisement

Procurement has also gathered pace alongside the rising arrivals. As many as 16,904 MT of paddy was procured on Monday, compared with 14,092 MT on Sunday and 5,326 MT on Saturday. The entire quantity so far has been purchased by government agencies with no private procurement reported.

Advertisement

The department has made payments worth Rs 95 crore to farmers, including Rs 49 crore on Monday. Officials said payments were being made within the stipulated 48 hour norm.

Meanwhile, lifting of procured paddy from the mandis began, with 943 MT lifted during the day. As of Monday, 2,638 MT remained due for lifting under the prescribed 72-hour norm.

Advertisement

Harsharanjit Singh Brar, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller (DFSC), Jalandhar, said lifting will gather pace as the procurement season progresses. Since paddy is currently arriving and being dispersed across mandis, the quantity needs to be substantial before wagons can transport the crop to rice mills.

The procurement season began on October 1 with the district administration expecting around 10.84 lakh MT of paddy to arrive across 79 purchase centres in Jalandhar this season. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,461 per quintal this season.

Farmers have been urged to bring only properly dried paddy to the mandis with the permissible moisture content capped at 17 per cent. Farmers have been advised to avoid harvesting at night to ensure that the crop brought to the purchase centres meets the prescribed quality requirements.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts