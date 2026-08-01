Jalandhar: Prompted by social media post, police raid controversial spa, arrest 4

Three women and a youth have been arrested by the Jalandhar police after a raid at a Spa centre in Jalandhar on Saturday.

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Police parties of division number 7 police station raided the spa in a busy urban market of Jalandhar, here on Saturday afternoon and found objectionable activities, after which some unscrupulous elements were taken into custody.

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A case has been registered against the accused under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act.

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Police said certain posts on social media had raised alarm on the questionable activities prevalent at the spa. After the raid, a video of the police inspection inside the premises also went viral.

Notably, it isn’t the first time the controversial spa has invited police action. Police had also raided the same premises in 2024.

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In police raid videos viral today, division 7 officials could be seen raiding the blue light lit interiors with fancy wall papers.

Three masked women and a youth were also seen being apprehended by the police following the raid. Police mentioned that certain objectionable materials were also recovered from the centre.

Police officials informed that apart from the three women and a youth, the spa owner has also been named in the case registered under the immoral trafficking act.

Police added the spa will be closed, since similar activities had also invited a raid at the same centre in 2024.

SHO, division 7, Ravinder Kumar, said, all requisite action following the raid is being carried out and the case is being further investigated on revelations so far.