Jalandhar: Protest in Cantt against Army nakas

Residents of Jalandhar Cantonment and shopkeepers of market areas have been protesting against the Army barricades laid at several intersecting roads blocking their access to several pockets within the area.

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The residents and shopkeepers held a protest outside the office of the Cantonment Board on Wednesday and gave an ultimatum of two days, failing which they said they would hold a massive protest.

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SDM Shubhi Angra and Brigadier Kapil Sood tried to pacify the agitating residents and explained to them the various security issues for laying the barricades. They sought time from the protestors to settle the issue.

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Political leaders supported the residents on the issue.