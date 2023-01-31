Jalandhar: Pvt bus driver waves sword

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: A private bus driver allegedly got into a verbal fight with an employee working at a toll plaza in Balachaur. The fight got so intense that the driver allegedly took out his sword and threatened to attack the employee. A video in this regard has also been going viral. The employee said that he registered a complaint against the driver at Kathgarh police station too. “He (the driver) got angry because it took me some time to make a car driver understand something. This made the bus driver angry,” he alleged. TNS

Seized drugs destroyed

Nakodar: The Jalandhar rural police on Monday destroyed drugs seized under various police stations under the NDPS Act. SSP Swarandeep Singh, said the drugs seized in 145 cases were destroyed in a fire on the premises of the Green Plant Energy Private Limited in Bir Pind village. He said the destroyed drugs included 2,386 kg and 400 gm of poppy husk, 4 kg and 894 gm of heroin, 3 kgand 401 gm of intoxicating powder, 6 kg and 500 gm of ganja, 13 gm of smack, 1,285 intoxicating injections, 9,779 intoxicating tablets, 2,750 intoxicating capsules, five syringes, five needles, four intoxicating vials and four empty vials.