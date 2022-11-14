Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 13

Members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today conducted checking aboard trains in a measure to prevent child trafficking in the region. NGOs Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Law Power Association assisted the force during the drive.

Force’s ASI Anil Kumar said various teams today conducted checking on train number 11057. During the checking, various people and children were questioned but no suspicious activity was found on the train. RPF, Jalandhar, incharge Mohan Lal said all efforts would be made to prevent child trafficking and the help of NGOs would be enlisted for the task in future too.

Bachapn Bachao Andolan member Harcharan Singh said it had signed an MoU with the Railway Protection Force at the national level as per which the action was initiated today. He said if an adult has too many children with him, aboard trains coming from UP, Bihar or other states, then enquiries should be made.

Law Power Association’s co-founder Dinesh Kumar said the ticket checking staff at the railway station should always be wary of such activity. Activists also said auto unions and rickshaw unions should also be alert regarding such activities. They said information from any members of these fraternities could play a pivotal role in saving a child’s life.