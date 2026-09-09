Jalandhar ranked last among 42 cities in clean air survey

Jalandhar’s performance in the Centre’s Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2026 has raised serious concerns, with the city ranking last among the 42 cities assessed in its population category.

The survey results have been declared under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Jalandhar was in the category of cities with 3 lakh to 10 lakh population. It scored 124.5 points against Rourkela that topped in the category with 198.5 points.

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The low rank has come as a huge challenge for the authorities and public in general regarding controlling vehicular, industrial and road-dust pollution. In the same population category, Patiala performed better, securing the 25th position with 165.4 points.

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Officials have stated that the rankings are not based solely on ambient air quality. The assessment takes into account measures such as road-dust control, solid-waste management, construction and demolition waste management, vehicular and industrial emissions, public awareness and particulate-matter trends.

The findings are also a signal for the MC authorities and Punjab Pollution Control Board to strengthen sustained, ground-level pollution-control measures rather than rely only on seasonal improvements in air quality. In 2025, Jalandhar stood on 39th rank and was on 36th rank in 2024.

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Under the National Clean Air Programme, Jalandhar city had received Rs 45 crore to make improvements. The grant was used to purchase road sweeping machines, road repair and use of sprinklers to settle dust.

Senior Deputy Mayor Balbir S Bittu said, "We have been doing our best to keep the city clean. We have two road sweeping machines which operate all night on the main arterial section of the city. The city e-bus service, which could help control vehicular pollution, may not start any time soon as was proposed as there are some viability issues with it".