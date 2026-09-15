Jalandhar: Ravjot Singh directs officials to expedite development works

Punjab Jails and NRI Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Monday reviewed the progress of ongoing development works in the Sham Churasi Assembly constituency and directed officials to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe.

Chairing a meeting with officials at the District Administrative Complex here, the minister reviewed projects being executed by the public works, irrigation, education, police, water supply and sanitation and other departments. He directed officials to expedite the pace of work while maintaining quality standards.

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Dr Ravjot Singh asked officials to regularly visit project sites and monitor progress on the ground to prevent delays and ensure that development works benefited residents. He said the Punjab Government was focusing on roads, streets, drains, sewerage, drinking water, education, health, sports and other basic infrastructure in Sham Churasi. He also directed officials to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries received the benefits of government welfare schemes and that public grievances were addressed promptly.

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The minister said negligence, carelessness or unnecessary delay in development works would not be tolerated. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik and officials of various departments attended the meeting.