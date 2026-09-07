Jalandhar records 10 H1N1 cases this season, isolation unit set up

With swine flu cases on the rise, Jalandhar has reported 10 positive H1N1 cases so far, prompting the health authorities to intensify surveillance, monitoring and preventive measures.

The district ranks fifth in Punjab in terms of reported swine flu cases. Ludhiana leads with 72 cases, followed by SAS Nagar (36), Patiala (16), Moga (11) and Jalandhar (10).

Advertisement

Jalandhar is also the only district where a suspected death from swine flu has been reported. Mool Raj (85), a Jamsher Khas resident, who had tested positive for swine flu on September 2, died on Friday at the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. He was a chronic COPD patient with co-morbidities. The Health Department will determine the specific cause of his death – and whether H1N1 is a factor – after a review.

Advertisement

Among the Doaba districts, Jalandhar has recorded the highest number of swine flu cases. Hoshiarpur has reported eight cases, Nawanshahr four and Kapurthala two.

Stepping up surveillance, the department has set up flu corners in the Jalandhar hospital so that patients reporting flu or influenza-like symptoms are checked separately from the rest. A four-bed isolation unit has also been set up at the Trauma Centre in Jalandhar.

Advertisement

So far, 81 samples have been tested in Jalandhar, of which 10 have returned positive for H1N1. Officials said all patients, except the deceased, experienced mild symptoms and recovered.

Changing trend

Health experts noted that swine flu was traditionally associated with cooler pre-winter and winter months. This year, however, cases began rising in August despite relatively warm weather.

Officials said post-Covid changes in disease patterns have been observed. Unlike earlier years, when many infections were linked to travel history, several recent cases have involved local transmission. The state Health Department, however, has ruled out the emergence of any new or mutated strain.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “No new strain has been reported so far and we are closely monitoring patients with influenza across the state. Strict precautions have been advised both to patients with influenza or flu-like symptoms and for frontline health staff. Isolation units and enhanced monitoring measures have been put in place across hospitals. We have an adequate supply of Tami Flu which is promptly being provided to patients.”

Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, Dr Rajesh Garg said, “The cases of swine flu have started coming in August. But in Jalandhar, the positive cases are relatively less. Foolproof precautionary and preventive measures are being taken to keep the disease at bay.

Epidemiologist Dr Shobhna Bansal said, “Flu corners have been set up and patients with symptoms are being strictly monitored. Influenza or fever patients are segregated at the very beginning in the OPD . The symptoms even among category C patients are very mild. There is a very high recovery rate among the category C patients, all of whom, except one (the deceased), have recovered.”