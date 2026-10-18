DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar records 3.13 lakh MT paddy arrivals; Rs 746 cr paid to farmers

Jalandhar records 3.13 lakh MT paddy arrivals; Rs 746 cr paid to farmers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:44 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Labourers at work at the mandi in Bundala village of Jalandhar district.
Advertisement

Paddy arrivals in Jalandhar district crossed 3.13 lakh metric tonnes (MT) on Saturday, with government agencies purchasing 3.12 lakh MT of the crop so far this season, according to the daily procurement report from the District Food and Civil Supplies Department.

As per official data, the district recorded an arrival of 25,376 MT on Saturday, taking the cumulative arrival to 3,13,357 MT. Of the total arrivals, 3,12,401 MT had been procured so far, including 24,941 MT purchased on Saturday. The entire procurement is carried out by government agencies with no private purchase recorded so far.

Advertisement

While procurement continued, the focus remained on the lifting of purchased paddy from mandis. A total of 26,293 MT has been lifted on Saturday, taking the cumulative lifting to 1,96,443 MT. The report listed 2,28,073 MT as due for lifting under the 72 hours norm.

Advertisement

On the payment front, farmers received Rs 58 crore on Saturday, taking the total disbursement so far to Rs 746 crore. Officials said payments were being made within the stipulated 48 hour norm.

The procurement season began on October 1 with the district administration expecting around 10.84 lakh MT of paddy to arrive across 79 purchase centres in Jalandhar this season. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,461 per quintal this season.

Advertisement

Farmers have been urged to bring only properly dried paddy to the mandis with the permissible moisture content capped at 17 per cent. Farmers have been advised to avoid harvesting at night to ensure that the crop brought to the purchase centres meets the prescribed quality requirements.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts