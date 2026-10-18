Jalandhar records 3.13 lakh MT paddy arrivals; Rs 746 cr paid to farmers

Paddy arrivals in Jalandhar district crossed 3.13 lakh metric tonnes (MT) on Saturday, with government agencies purchasing 3.12 lakh MT of the crop so far this season, according to the daily procurement report from the District Food and Civil Supplies Department.

As per official data, the district recorded an arrival of 25,376 MT on Saturday, taking the cumulative arrival to 3,13,357 MT. Of the total arrivals, 3,12,401 MT had been procured so far, including 24,941 MT purchased on Saturday. The entire procurement is carried out by government agencies with no private purchase recorded so far.

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While procurement continued, the focus remained on the lifting of purchased paddy from mandis. A total of 26,293 MT has been lifted on Saturday, taking the cumulative lifting to 1,96,443 MT. The report listed 2,28,073 MT as due for lifting under the 72 hours norm.

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On the payment front, farmers received Rs 58 crore on Saturday, taking the total disbursement so far to Rs 746 crore. Officials said payments were being made within the stipulated 48 hour norm.

The procurement season began on October 1 with the district administration expecting around 10.84 lakh MT of paddy to arrive across 79 purchase centres in Jalandhar this season. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,461 per quintal this season.

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Farmers have been urged to bring only properly dried paddy to the mandis with the permissible moisture content capped at 17 per cent. Farmers have been advised to avoid harvesting at night to ensure that the crop brought to the purchase centres meets the prescribed quality requirements.