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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Repeated visits for child’s UDID card to Phagwara hospital trouble family

Jalandhar: Repeated visits for child’s UDID card to Phagwara hospital trouble family

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Phagwara, Updated At : 12:58 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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A family seeking a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card for a child with a disability has alleged that it faced repeated inconvenience at the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, after being asked to return on another date despite completing the required online formalities.

According to the family of Samarth Kumar, children and women requiring disability-related procedures have reportedly been called to the hospital on Thursdays and Saturdays over the past six months. The family said that travelling to the hospital with a young child, particularly during hot weather, was difficult, especially for those coming from distant areas.

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The family alleged that when they brought the child to the hospital for the UDID-related procedure, the necessary online formalities had already been completed. However, they said they were subsequently asked to visit the hospital again for the card-related process, resulting in additional inconvenience and travel.

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The family also said that the child’’s father had died and that the mother was managing the family’’s difficult circumstances. They appealed for greater sensitivity in dealing with families seeking disability-related services.

Raising the issue, Sunil Pandey, vice-president of INTUC Punjab, urged the Punjab Health Department to examine the matter and review the procedure being followed at the hospital. He called for an inquiry into the allegations and said that appropriate action should be taken if any negligence or lapse on the part of an employee or official is established.

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Pandey said government health services should be accessible and responsive to the needs of persons with disabilities and their families. He urged the authorities to ensure that eligible children and their parents are not required to make unnecessary visits and that the UDID process is conducted efficiently and transparently.

When contacted by The Tribune, Officiating Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Phagwara, Dr Ravi, said he had recently taken temporary charge and had only just become aware of the matter. He said he would examine the complaint in detail and ensure that the family’’s problem resolved at the earliest. He added that stern action would be taken against any staff member found responsible for negligence or an error in the process.

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