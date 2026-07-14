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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar reports 37 diarrhoea cases since monsoon onset

Jalandhar reports 37 diarrhoea cases since monsoon onset

The district has not reported any outbreak so far

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:54 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Stagnant water acte as mosquito breeding ground near Mother and Child ward at Civil hospital, Jalandhar, on Tuesday. Tribune Photo Sarabjit SIngh
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Jalandhar has reported 37 diarrhoea cases since the onset of the monsoon, with children accounting for a majority of infections. Of the total cases, 29 were reported among children, while eight among adults, health officials said.

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Dr Namita Ghai, Medical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, said the situation is under control with the hospital receiving around one or two diarrhoea cases daily.

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“We are keeping a close watch on the situation. If we receive a higher number of patients from a particular area, we will immediately inform the authorities concerned so that timely steps can be taken to prevent any outbreak,” she said.

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She advised residents to take precautions during the rainy season, including avoiding outside food, eating home cooked food, maintaining hygiene and drinking boiled water.

Physicians at the Civil Hospital said diarrhoea cases usually rise during the monsoon due to the risk of water contamination. Waterlogging and sewage mixing with drinking water sources can increase the spread of water-borne infections, leading to a rise in gastrointestinal illnesses.

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They advised people, especially parents of young children, to watch for symptoms such as frequent loose motions, vomiting and dehydration and seek medical attention.

The district has not reported any outbreak so far, officials said, adding that diarrhoea cases may increase in the coming days due to monsoon-related factors such as water contamination and waterlogging.

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