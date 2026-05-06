Jalandhar reports drop in maternal deaths, but post-childbirth risks persist

Jalandhar has recorded a slight decline in maternal deaths this year, with the number falling from 26 last year to 22 this year, according to district health data. Despite drop, the figures point to continued risks, especially in the period after childbirth.

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Of the 22 deaths reported this year, 13 occurred after delivery, while nine women died during pregnancy. In comparison, last year’s data showed an equal distribution with 13 deaths each reported during pregnancy and after delivery. Health officials say the higher number of post-delivery deaths this year is a concern, indicating gaps in monitoring women after childbirth.

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The records show that most of the deceased women were in the 20 to 30 age group, followed by cases in the 30 to 35 bracket, highlighting vulnerabilities across age groups. Officials noted that many of the women were from the rural areas and reached hospitals in critical condition or at a late stage.

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The cause of death data reveals that complications such as excessive bleeding after delivery, severe anaemia, high blood pressure during pregnancy, infections and pulmonary embolism were among the leading reasons. Some cases also involved complications during caesarean sections and cardiac arrest. Delays in referral and shifting patients between facilities were noted in several entries.

Deaths were reported from across blocks including Jalandhar, Kartarpur, Nakodar, Shahkot and Adampur, with cases handled at government hospitals, community health centres and some private facilities.

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Health officials said efforts were being made to improve antenatal care, track high risk pregnancies and ensure institutional deliveries. However, they admitted that postnatal care needs stronger attention. “Monitoring in the first 48 hours after delivery is crucial as this is when most complications arise,” an official said.

The official further added that although the decline in numbers offers some relief but the rise in post-delivery deaths assert the need for focused action to strengthen care beyond childbirth.