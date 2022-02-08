Jalandhar residents protest supply of contaminated water

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

Residents of Guru Nanak Pura (West) staged a protest here today in their locality near Chogitti against getting contaminated water supply for the past over two months.

The residents, who came with bottles, buckets and utensils containing dirty water, squatted on the main road in the locality for over three hours. They raised slogans against the Congress government and MLA of the constituency Rajinder Beri for ignoring the issue. They also alleged that they have repeatedly complained about the problem to the area councillor, MLA and municipal corporation officials, but to no avail.

Rikshit Walia, a resident of the locality, said there has been some leakage in the water supply pipeline for a long time. “It’s not something new. This contaminated water supply is a long-pending issue of the locality. We have several times made complaints about the problem to the Municipal Corporation, but no action has been taken,” he said.

He further said they were living under a constant threat of contracting diseases as water being supplied was mixed with sewage water, which is often yellow and brownish in colour and emanates a foul smell.

While showing the polluted water, another resident said: “This is the water we are using for drinking, cooking and other purposes. Majority of the residents living here are from poor and middle class families. We don’t have water purifier systems, and therefore, we are left with no other option, but to drink and use this contaminated and stinking water,” he said.

The protestors said the politicians were canvassing in the area and making promises of providing all facilities, but such promises are nothing more than a poll gimmick.

When contacted Mayor Jagdish Raja, he ordered the officials concerned to take action in this regard immediately. He said there seems to be a problem in the underground water supply pipeline, and we will get it checked at the earliest possible. He assured the problem would be redressed on priority basis. Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, MLA Rajinder Beri couldn’t be contacted.