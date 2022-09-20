Jalandhar residents to protest over poor road today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 19

The Kapurthala Road Civil Society to hold protest against the Municipal Corporation over the poor condition of Kapurthala Road for last one year.

Members of the society said they would install pictures of CEO Smart City Devinder Singh on the stretch on September 20 to apprise him of the gravity of the problem.

“If the corporation still doesn’t wake up, they will write their demands on every house built in that area and will hold a massive protest on October 2,” they added.

