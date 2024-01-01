Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 31

City residents bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed the New Year in style. Clubs, hotels and cafes were decked up beautifully to welcome 2024. The residents broke into celebrations as soon as the clock struck midnight.

Residents celebrate New Year's Eve in Jalandhar on Sunday.

Alco-meters used to check drunk driving Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said the entire city was divided into four zones and alco-meters were used to check drunk driving. Meanwhile, traffic was also diverted across six key thoroughfares, which see the maximum traffic in the city.

Meanwhile, over 600 police personnel were deployed to keep a strict vigil on revellers in the wake of New Year’s Eve celebrations here.

Residents celebrate New Year's Eve in Jalandhar on Sunday.

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said the district police stepped up vigil ahead of New Year’s Eve. No one was allowed to take law into their hands. The controversial PPR market in Jalandhar was declared a no-vehicle zone to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Swapan Sharma said the entire city was divided into four zones and alco-meters were used to check drunk driving. Meanwhile, traffic was also diverted across six key thoroughfares, which see the maximum traffic in the city.

The Police Commissioner said the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that residents welcome the New Year peacefully and enthusiastically.

He said the Police Commissionerate was committed to maintaining law and order at any cost and foolproof arrangements were put in place so that people welcome New Year with enthusiasm.

Swapan Sharma said officials were also directed to beef up security arrangements at all vulnerable places. Senior officers were personally monitoring the law and order situation in the city during the celebrations.