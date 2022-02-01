Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 31

On the second last day of filing of the nomination papers for the assembly poll, 55 candidates filed their papers from the nine segments falling in the district on Monday.

Of them, nine candidates each from Phillaur and Jalandhar Central, eight from Nakodar, seven from Jalandhar North, six each from Kartarpur and Jalandhar West, five from Jalandhar Cantonment, three from Shahkot and two from Adampur filed their nomination papers.

SAD candidate from Jalandhar Cantt Jagbir Brar along with his wife files papers in Jalandhar.

Prominent among those who filed their papers today were SAD candidates Pawan Tinu from Adampur, Chandan Grewal from Jalandhar Central, and Jagbir Brar from Jalandhar Cantonment, Aam Aadmi Party candidates Dinesh Dhall from Jalandhar North, Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar and Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, BJP leaders Mahinder Bhagat from Jalandhar West and Sarabjit Makkar from Jalandhar Cantonment and Congress candidates and sitting MLAs Rajinder Beri from Jalandhar Central and Sushil Rinku from Jalandhar West.

Sukhwinder Kotli’s ticket kept on hold till late evening

Suspense remains over the candidature of Adampur Congress candidate Sukhwinder Kotli as he had not got the authority letter till late this evening and is yet to file his papers. On the other hand, ex-minister MS Kaypee’s camp is hopeful that any likely review at the last stage could come in their favour. Kaypee, who is a relative of Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi, had contested the seat in 2017 and lost to SAD’s Pawan Tinu. Kotli, who was earlier with the BSP, had joined the Congress recently. Tomorrow is the last day to file the papers.

Damanvir becomes SAD’s main candidate

Interestingly, Damanvir Phillaur said he had filed the papers from Phillaur as the main candidate of SAD (Sanyukt). Damanvir said he had got the authority letter of the party for contesting the poll and his father and ex-minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur would be his covering candidate.