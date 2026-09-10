Jalandhar roads cry for urgent repairs as deep potholes, poor drainage raise accident risks

Despite repeated patchwork by the Municipal Corporation (MC), several roads across Jalandhar have turned into accident traps, with deep potholes, craters and loose gravel making daily commuting a risky affair for residents.

Several stretches have remained unattended for weeks and are in dire need of repairs. Uneven surfaces, loose gravel and inadequate street lighting make these roads particularly hazardous at night, increasing the risk of skidding and accidents, especially for two-wheeler riders.

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Among the worst-affected stretches are the road connecting the bus stand to BMC Chowk, Alaska Chowk, Ladowali Road near the railway crossing, Shastri Chowk, Transport Nagar, Lamba Pind Chowk, parts of Railway Road and Kishanpura.

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Residents said the problem had persisted for months, with the condition of several roads worsening even after brief spells of rain. They alleged that repeated patchwork had provided little relief, with potholes and craters continuing to reappear.

Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Aman Nagar, said, “The service lanes connecting Pathankot bypass to Hoshiarpur Chowk and Lamba Pind are in deplorable condition.”

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He further said, “After the death of 68-year-old Vijay Mahendru on August 11 near Lamba Pind Chowk, when his two-wheeler fell into a water-filled open drain, the authorities started installing interlocking tiles to address the waterlogging issue. However, the measures have failed to provide much relief, and the roads continue to deteriorate. During rains, navigating these stretches becomes a nightmare.”

The Municipal Corporation, however, attributed the worsening condition of several roads to waterlogging caused by inadequate drainage infrastructure.

Rajnish Dogra, Superintending Engineer, Municipal Corporation (B&R wing), Jalandhar West and Cantonment, said, “The absence of road gullies in some areas leads to rainwater accumulation as there is no proper outlet. This eventually damages the road surface. We have premix material available and carry out patchwork whenever damaged roads are brought to our notice.”

Rahul Dhawan, Superintending Engineer, Municipal Corporation (B&R wing), Jalandhar North and Central, said repair work had remained suspended for the past two to three months due to rains.

“Now that the weather has cleared, we will take up repairs on stretches along the overbridge road. Repair work on the Sodal road near Doaba Chowk is already underway,” he said.