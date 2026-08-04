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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Roadways buses go off road in Phagwara, SBS Nagar

Jalandhar: Roadways buses go off road in Phagwara, SBS Nagar

Union seeks regularisation of contractual employees

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:11 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Contractual workers of the Punjab Roadways protest at Jalandhar on Monday. photo: Malkiat Singh
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Bus services across the region were severely affected on Monday following a statewide strike by contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and the Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), causing inconvenience to commuters in several towns.

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The strike disrupted transport services in Phagwara, Goraya, Phillaur, Nakodar, Banga and Nawanshahr, with buses remaining off the roads. Passengers, including office-goers, students, women and daily wage workers, faced long wait at bus stands, while many opted for private transport or postponed their journeys due to the reduced availability of buses.

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The disruption also affected travel between Phagwara and neighbouring towns, leading to delays and overcrowding on the limited number of buses that remained in operation.

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Members of the PRTC/PUNBUS Contract Workers Union, Kapurthala, began their strike at 10 am under the leadership of district president Gurpreet Singh Pannu. The union is seeking regularisation of contractual employees, abolition of the kilometre-based bus scheme and an end to outsourcing.

Officials said the strike impacted approximately 70 to 80 per cent of bus services in Kapurthala district. Of the depot’s 96 buses, only 12, operated by regular employees, were running during the strike. Police personnel were deployed at the Phagwara Bus Stand as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

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The authorities said the situation remained peaceful throughout the day and no protest had been reported in the area. They added that developments were being closely monitored.

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