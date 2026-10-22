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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar rolls out culinary welcome for hockey teams

Jalandhar rolls out culinary welcome for hockey teams

Asian Champions Trophy from Oct 27

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:03 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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A flyover near Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar gets a vibrant makeover with colourful hockey-themed paintings ahead of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026, celebrating the citys sporting spirit. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
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With the Asian Champions Trophy set to begin on October 27, hotels in Jalandhar are gearing up to welcome the participating teams with specially curated menus.

From Korean style bean sprout salad, chicken bolognese and Korean style soy garlic chicken to Chinese delicacies such as hakka noodles and steamed vegetables in hot garlic sauce, hotel managements and chefs are making arrangements to ensure that the visiting players from other nations enjoy familiar flavours while staying in the city.

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Six teams Korea, Japan, China, Malaysia, Bangladesh and India are participating in the tournament and hotels accommodating the visiting teams are focusing on their dietary requirements, food preferences and hospitality.

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Nikhil Sharma, Assistant Director of Sales at Golden Tulip, said Korean-style dishes will be served to the Korean team, which is scheduled to arrive on October 24. The menu will include Korean food accompanied by appropriate sauces, along with protein-rich options, particularly for dinner.

"The players need to consume around 1,500 to 3,000 calories, so the dishes will be prepared keeping their dietary requirements in mind. Koreans also love fish and we have included it on the menu. We have added cheese as well,” Sharma said.

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The Chinese team, meanwhile, will be staying at Hotel Ambassador, where the management is preparing a selection of Chinese delicacies for all three meals.

"We will serve Chinese delicacies for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu will include snacks and main course dishes such as hakka noodles, chilli manchurian and steamed vegetables in hot garlic sauce. Proper hygiene and laundry services will also be taken care of," said Pradyut Das, general manager of Hotel Ambassador.

The Bangladesh team, which is expected to arrive in Jalandhar on October 23, will be staying at Ramada by Wyndham.

Shobha Ram, executive chef at the hotel, said the menu would include biryani, fish and kebabs. The team will also be consulted about its specific food preferences and requirements.

"Since the team is expected to stay here for some time, we would also like the players to experience Punjabi cuisine, including Amritsari kulchas and chole bhature. Hum chaahenge ki woh Punjabi dishes ka bhi lutf uthayein,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Japanese team is scheduled to arrive on October 22, while the Malaysian team on October 23. Hotels are making the arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the visiting contingents during the tournament.

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