Jalandhar: Rotary Club gifts 41 bicycles to girl students

Jalandhar, May 11
To promote education and motivate the deserving school going girls, Rotary Club of Jalandhar gifted 41 bicycles to girls studying in different schools in urban and rural areas of Jalandhar.
DC Ghanshyam Thori was the chief guest on the occasion. He recognised and applauded the efforts and various service projects implemented by Rotary Club of Jalandhar every year.
“The project was conceived to recognise the deserving girl students of the city based on the recommendation of school Principals who selected the girls on the basis their academic and other parameters” said Abhishek Chaudhary, President Rotary Club of Jalandhar.
Project Directors Prabhpal Singh Pannu and Sukhwinder Singh mentioned that the club has initiated various projects to give a push to women empowerment.
