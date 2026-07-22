Jalandhar Rural Police bust illegal arms trafficking racket, arrest 6

The Jalandhar Rural Police on Wednesday busted an illegal arms trafficking racket and arrested six accused. The police also recovered one .30 bore pistol, one magazine and three live .30 bore cartridges from their possession.

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The accused have been identified as Mahikpreet alias Rohit, a resident of Borewal Kang village under Majitha police station in Amritsar district; Karandeep Singh alias Karan, a resident of Fatehgarh Churian under Fatehgarh Churian police station in Gurdaspur district; Robinpreet Singh, a resident of Badowal Kalan village under Fatehgarh Churian police station in Gurdaspur district; Rajeshwar Singh, a resident of Kotla Gujjran village under Majitha police station in Amritsar district; Manjit Singh, a resident of Sangatpura village under Jhander police station in Amritsar district; and Nikhil, a resident of Sadar Bazaar under Cantonment police station in Amritsar.

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The operation was carried out under the directions of SSP Jalandhar Rural Harvinder Singh Virk, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Vineet Ahlawat and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Phillaur) Bharat Masih Ladhar. The police team was led by Inspector Balwinder Singh Bhullar, SHO, Police Station Phillaur.

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Sharing details with the media, DSP Bharat Masih Ladhar said that during a special naka and vehicle-checking operation at the Hi-Tech Naka on the Sutlej Bridge, the police intercepted a Swift car bearing a PB-registration number on suspicion.

The occupants of the vehicle—Mahikpreet alias Rohit, Karandeep Singh alias Karan, Robinpreet Singh, Rajeshwar Singh, Manjit Singh and Nikhil—were apprehended.

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During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered one .30 bore pistol, one magazine and three live .30 bore cartridges.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Phillaur police station.

During the preliminary investigation, it emerged that the accused were allegedly procuring illegal firearms at low prices through various contacts and supplying them at higher prices in different parts of Punjab. The investigation further revealed that the recovered weapon was meant to be delivered in the Phillaur area. However, the police intercepted the accused before the delivery could take place.

The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody for further investigation.

Police said efforts are under way to ascertain the source of the recovered weapon and identify other persons involved in the illegal arms supply network. Further arrests and significant disclosures are expected during the course of the investigation.