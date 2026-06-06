Jalandhar Rural Police step up vigil ahead of Ghallughara Day

In view of Ghallughara Day, Jalandhar Rural Police has intensified security arrangements across the district to ensure peace, public safety and maintenance of law and order. Extensive flag marches and checking operations have been conducted as part of the enhanced security measures.

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Under the directions of Harvinder Singh Virk, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural, flag marches were carried out across all sub-divisions, police station jurisdictions and other sensitive areas of the district. All gazetted officers personally supervised the security arrangements and reviewed the deployment of police personnel in their respective areas. Additionally, all SHOs and police post in-charges monitored nakabandis and patrolling activities within their jurisdictions.

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The SSP, Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh Virk also visited various check points and sensitive locations to review the security arrangements and directed officers and personnel to maintain the highest level of vigilance and preparedness.

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Special checking is being conducted at religious places, bus stands, railway stations, marketplaces and other crowded locations. Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) and police patrol teams have been deployed round the clock to ensure continuous monitoring, prompt response and effective maintenance of law and order.

Jalandhar Rural Police has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious person, object, or activity to the nearest police station or through the Emergency Helpline Number 112. Jalandhar Rural Police officials said the police remains fully committed to ensuring a peaceful, safe and secure environment during the observance of Ghallughara Day.

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Phagwara police

conduct flag march

In view of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star and to ensure peace, harmony and law and order in the region, Phagwara police conducted a flag march across various sensitive areas of the city on Friday evening.

The flag march was led by SP Phagwara Madhvi Sharma and witnessed the participation of police personnel from different wings. The march covered key markets, residential localities and other important areas to instil a sense of security among residents and convey the preparedness of the police administration.

Addressing the media, SP Madhvi Sharma said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to maintain peace and communal harmony. She appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and immediately report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

SP Madhvi emphasised that strict vigil is being maintained across the subdivision and adequate deployment of police personnel has been ensured at strategic locations. Residents welcomed the initiative and expressed confidence in the security arrangements made by the district police.