Jalandhar: Sartaj performs at Tech fest

Jalandhar: The national-level Tech Fest of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology, aDAVitya2k24, came to a close, marking the celebration of innovation, talent and creativity. With a turnout of 3,000 students, including 1,000 participants from leading technical institutions and universities, and 2,000 enthusiastic students from DAVIET, the fest was a vibrant display of intellect and skill across 50 technical and non-technical events. The highlight of the culmination was Star Night, in which renowned Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj regaled the audience with soulful songs. His rendition of popular songs left the audience spellbound, creating an ambience of sheer musical delight that resonated throughout the night. Among those who attended the event were Bawa Henry, MLA, Jalandhar North, Inderbir Singh, DIG (Administration), PAP, and others. With songs like "Sai", "Zikr Tera", and "Main Te Meri Jaan", he struck chords deep within the audience, evoking waves of nostalgia and love.

Baisakhi celebrations

Ivy World Play School celebrated Baisakhi. The halls of the school were filled with laughter, colour, and cultural vibrancy as students and teachers came together to celebrate the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the harvest season. The school organised a special event to introduce young learners to the rich traditions and customs associated with Baisakhi. Children, dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, adorned the premises, spreading joy and excitement throughout. The little munchkins were seen engaged in various interactive activities, including arts and crafts sessions, where they created colourful Baisakhi-themed artwork.

The Nobel School

The festival of Baisakhi was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm at The Nobel School. Little children of the school looked very charming and beautiful in colourful Punjabi traditional attire. A vibrant programme showcasing Punjab's culture was presented by the students, who actively participated in various activities, including giddha, bhangra, solo dance, poetry recitation, group dance and speech. Through these activities, the students acquainted everyone with Punjab's cultural heritage. School chairman professor C L Kochhar, managing director Kumar Shiv Kochhar, principal Sangeet Kumar, vice-principal Ravinder Kaur and all the teachers were present during the programme.

Kamla Nehru Primary School

Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti were celebrated with great pomp at Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara. Students of Nilgiri House presented the assembly. The programme started with a prayer. Students of Classes III, IV and V spoke on the importance of Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti and gave information about the rights and duties to be performed according to the Indian Constitution. After that the children performed colourful bhangra. In the end of the assembly, headmistress of the school Jyoti Bharadwaj congratulated everyone by explaining the importance of Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti.

Swami Sant Dass Public School

A special assembly was conducted at Swami Sant Dass Public School by the teachers and students of Shakespeare House with gusto and religious fervour. The celebrations started with the symbolic crop-cutting ceremony by principal Dr Sonia Mago and other teachers. Students of Classes I and II participated in different activities like selling bangles, balloons, jalebi, etc, and recreated a fair scene. An awe-inspiring choreography was also presented showcasing the challenges of a farmer's life. Bhangra was presented depicting the rich culture and heritage of Punjab. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the music department presented an enlightening choreography highlighting the values of equality, fraternity and education for all. Principal Dr Sonia Mago conveyed best wishes to all.

Emm Aar International School

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, hosted a vibrant and joyful Baisakhi, which left everyone energised. The celebrations kicked off with a colourful assembly led by stage secretary Anchal from Class XII. This included a lively speech on Dr BR Ambedkar by Japreet and Araadhya from Class VI, Puneet and Jasmeet Kaur from Class VII highlighting the significance of Baisakhi and the importance of promoting cultural diversity and unity in the school and beyond. Dressed in vibrant costumes, tiny tots of class pre-nursery to Class II recited poems and won clapping and applauds from the audience. Principal Navdeep Vashishta and CEO Mohit S said the festival teaches us about the values of community, gratitude and unity.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School celebrated Baisakhi. The kindergarten wing, primary wing and middle school students were apprised of the importance of the festival by showcasing the Punjabi culture by performing giddha and bhangra. Students were dressed in colourful Punjabi traditional attires. A special assembly was held to mark the occasion. Educators Vibhuti Anand delivered a speech on the occasion. School principal Komal Arora told the students Baisakhi is a popular harvest festival. tns

SVEEP activities conducted

Amritsar: Under the ongoing SVEEP programmes being conducted across the city, a session with students of Arts and Craft Institute, Hall Gate, and BBKDAV College was held. Students made rangolis to make people aware of voting without any greed, caste, religion, secret meaning and without any pressureto mark the occasion.

