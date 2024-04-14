 Jalandhar: Sartaj performs at Tech fest : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Jalandhar: Sartaj performs at Tech fest
Campus notes

Jalandhar: Sartaj performs at Tech fest

Jalandhar: Sartaj performs at Tech fest

Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj performs in the Tech Fest at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The national-level Tech Fest of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology, aDAVitya2k24, came to a close, marking the celebration of innovation, talent and creativity. With a turnout of 3,000 students, including 1,000 participants from leading technical institutions and universities, and 2,000 enthusiastic students from DAVIET, the fest was a vibrant display of intellect and skill across 50 technical and non-technical events. The highlight of the culmination was Star Night, in which renowned Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj regaled the audience with soulful songs. His rendition of popular songs left the audience spellbound, creating an ambience of sheer musical delight that resonated throughout the night. Among those who attended the event were Bawa Henry, MLA, Jalandhar North, Inderbir Singh, DIG (Administration), PAP, and others. With songs like "Sai", "Zikr Tera", and "Main Te Meri Jaan", he struck chords deep within the audience, evoking waves of nostalgia and love.

Baisakhi celebrations

Ivy World Play School celebrated Baisakhi. The halls of the school were filled with laughter, colour, and cultural vibrancy as students and teachers came together to celebrate the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the harvest season. The school organised a special event to introduce young learners to the rich traditions and customs associated with Baisakhi. Children, dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, adorned the premises, spreading joy and excitement throughout. The little munchkins were seen engaged in various interactive activities, including arts and crafts sessions, where they created colourful Baisakhi-themed artwork.

The Nobel School

The festival of Baisakhi was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm at The Nobel School. Little children of the school looked very charming and beautiful in colourful Punjabi traditional attire. A vibrant programme showcasing Punjab's culture was presented by the students, who actively participated in various activities, including giddha, bhangra, solo dance, poetry recitation, group dance and speech. Through these activities, the students acquainted everyone with Punjab's cultural heritage. School chairman professor C L Kochhar, managing director Kumar Shiv Kochhar, principal Sangeet Kumar, vice-principal Ravinder Kaur and all the teachers were present during the programme.

Kamla Nehru Primary School

Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti were celebrated with great pomp at Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara. Students of Nilgiri House presented the assembly. The programme started with a prayer. Students of Classes III, IV and V spoke on the importance of Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti and gave information about the rights and duties to be performed according to the Indian Constitution. After that the children performed colourful bhangra. In the end of the assembly, headmistress of the school Jyoti Bharadwaj congratulated everyone by explaining the importance of Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti.

Swami Sant Dass Public School

A special assembly was conducted at Swami Sant Dass Public School by the teachers and students of Shakespeare House with gusto and religious fervour. The celebrations started with the symbolic crop-cutting ceremony by principal Dr Sonia Mago and other teachers. Students of Classes I and II participated in different activities like selling bangles, balloons, jalebi, etc, and recreated a fair scene. An awe-inspiring choreography was also presented showcasing the challenges of a farmer's life. Bhangra was presented depicting the rich culture and heritage of Punjab. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the music department presented an enlightening choreography highlighting the values of equality, fraternity and education for all. Principal Dr Sonia Mago conveyed best wishes to all.

Emm Aar International School

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, hosted a vibrant and joyful Baisakhi, which left everyone energised. The celebrations kicked off with a colourful assembly led by stage secretary Anchal from Class XII. This included a lively speech on Dr BR Ambedkar by Japreet and Araadhya from Class VI, Puneet and Jasmeet Kaur from Class VII highlighting the significance of Baisakhi and the importance of promoting cultural diversity and unity in the school and beyond. Dressed in vibrant costumes, tiny tots of class pre-nursery to Class II recited poems and won clapping and applauds from the audience. Principal Navdeep Vashishta and CEO Mohit S said the festival teaches us about the values of community, gratitude and unity.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School celebrated Baisakhi. The kindergarten wing, primary wing and middle school students were apprised of the importance of the festival by showcasing the Punjabi culture by performing giddha and bhangra. Students were dressed in colourful Punjabi traditional attires. A special assembly was held to mark the occasion. Educators Vibhuti Anand delivered a speech on the occasion. School principal Komal Arora told the students Baisakhi is a popular harvest festival. tns

SVEEP activities conducted

Amritsar: Under the ongoing SVEEP programmes being conducted across the city, a session with students of Arts and Craft Institute, Hall Gate, and BBKDAV College was held. Students made rangolis to make people aware of voting without any greed, caste, religion, secret meaning and without any pressureto mark the occasion.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

4
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

5
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

6
India

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

7
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

8
India

Remove Bournvita from category of ‘health drinks’: Government tells e-commerce firms

9
Haryana

YouTubers in live-in relationship jump off seventh floor in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, die

10
Diaspora

FBI offers reward of up to USD 2,50,000 for information leading to arrest of Indian wanted for killing wife

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...

US President Biden condemns Iran’s attack on Israel; to convene G-7 leaders’ meeting on response

President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks

Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...

BJP releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; focus on dignity, quality of life, jobs and investment

BJP releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; focus on dignity, quality of life, jobs and investment

Manifesto released in the presence of PM Modi, party chief N...

Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai

Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai

Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ celebrated

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

Bansal dropped, Tewari is Congress pick for city

Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh

Sans safety certificate, govt depts in Chandigarh play with fire

Unidentified assailants open fire on Mataur SHO in Ropar

High-pitched IPL tie at Mullanpur leaves PBKS fans disheartened

Chandigarh assures facilities for divyangs, 85+ voters at all polling stations

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

150 jhuggis gutted in Kapurthala, no casualty

8 land in police dragnet in snatching, theft cases; items seized

3 held with stolen mobiles, bike

Umang for special children kicks off

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Punjabi varsity to celebrate foundation day on April 30

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala