Jalandhar: Scholarship for LKCTC students

Campus notes

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus get scholarships in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC) has taken an initiative to provide scholarships by collaborating with philanthropists. LKCTC has collaborated with eminent personalities of Jalandhar for the support of deserving students leading to the ultimate culmination of their degree to have a long-term fruitful impact on their lives. LKCTC intends to promote few such students who belong to general category, in which college and eminent personalities of Jalandhar have contributed and supported the cause of education to the less privileged deserving students. The president of the Jatt Sikh Council, Kamaljeet Singh Hayre, along with other distinguished personalities Colonel Ajai Singh Virk, Parminder Singh Hayer and Ravinder Guru visited the campus to present the fee cheques to the students concerned. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director, academic affairs, KCL Group, congratulated the students and presented a token of gratitude to Hayre.

MoU with Maruti Suzuki signed

DAV University has unveiled an innovative bachelor of business administration (BBA) programme in retail management in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The partnership was solidified through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two organisations during the event. This initiative by DAV University and Maruti Suzuki India seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry demands, ultimately paving the way for a highly skilled and capable workforce in the retail management sector. Commencing from the academic session of 2023-24, the BBA programme integrates a unique blend of classroom learning and on-the-job training. Sanjiv Kumar Sinha, vice-president of training academy at Maruti Suzuki, was the chief guest and Justice NK Sud, vice-president of DAVCMC, New Delhi, was the guest of honour. Sinha highlighted the distinctive feature of the programme, which allows students to earn a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month while gaining practical skills at Maruti Suzuki dealerships in Chandigarh and Punjab.

Orientation programme at HMV

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV) organised general orientation programme 'Deekshaarambh-2023' for UG semester-I/UG diplomas semester-I students of the institution under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. The chief guest of the ceremony was Surendera Seth, member, local advisory committee. The overall coordinator of the event was dean academic Dr Seema Marwaha. Principal Sareen welcomed the neophytes in the college premises and apprised them of the activities and achievements of the institution. The students of UG semester-I also brought plants for the college as their gesture towards clean and green environment. Principal and the chief guest presented angvastras to the representatives of UG semester-1 students. Dean academics Seema Marwaha introduced the students to the activities of the college and gave formal introduction of the college.

Rajeshwari Kala Utsav at Apeejay

Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, organised 'Rajeshwari Kala Utsav' to commemorate 99th birthday of Rajeshwari Paul, wife of founder chairman Dr Stya Paul. The event was graced with the presence of Dr Santosh Vyas, associate professor of dance at Apeejay College of Fine Arts. An array of events marked the celebration. Soulful rendition of sufi songs and classical dances left the audience enthralled. The enactment of the teachers by the pre-primary wing depicted the journey of Rajeshwari Kala Sangam and the achievements it has made till date. Dr Vyas recited and enacted the self-composed 'Ram Katha' which left the audience spellbound.

National Parents’ Day celebrated

Students of Eklavya School celebrate National Parents’ Day in its premises in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo

Eklavya School celebrated National Parents' Day on its premises. From our birth, parents protect, teach, provide and serve as role models. On this day, a special assembly was conducted to make the importance of our parents in life. The speech was given by Aradhya of Class V. She explained that parents are the biggest source of our life and shower the love and affection on us. The students of Class 1 and II enjoyed family tree activity. Students of Class III and IV watched a movie related to family. JK Gupta, chairman, appreciated the efforts of staff members and students. Students of Class V participated in slogan writing activity. Director MS Seema Handa said that we should respect our parents.

