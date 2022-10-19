Jalandhar school students exhort city residents to segregate waste

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

Joining hands with the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, students from Government Primary School, Garha, today conducted an awareness march in their area to create maximum awareness among masses towards waste segregation.

Students holding placards gave away the message of environment protection and waste management to the residents.

School head Amandeep Kaur said students along with their mentors conducted the awareness march to sensitise people regarding the protection and preservation of environment under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Information about the disposal of waste, its segregation at source level, harmful effects of using plastic bags was spread through the awareness drive, she said, adding segregation of waste at the source was key for improved collection efficiency, processing of waste, and resource recovery.