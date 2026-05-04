Jalandhar schools' transport push stalls amid low enrollment, cost concerns

Despite being projected as the state’s flagship education reform, transport facilities remain a major gap in the functioning of Schools of Eminence (SOEs) in the district. Out of nine SOEs, only three are providing transportation, leaving a large number of students, especially those from far-flung areas, dependent on private means.

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School of Eminence heads said the issue was multi-layered, marked by low student enrollment, financial constraints and challenges in engaging private operators within the prescribed budget.

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Dinesh Verma, Principal of SOE, Nakodar, said, "The school had introduced a bus service in August last year on two routes, but it had to be discontinued within two months due to poor response. “A few students opted for the service. Moreover, arranging a private bus operator within the department’s budget is difficult. We receive around Rs 800 per student which is not viable for operators,” he said.

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The issue is further complicated by a sharp disparity in transport charges. While SOE students are required to pay Rs 240 per month, non-SOE students pay between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500. Officials say the pricing imbalance discourages private operators who prefer more profitable contracts with other schools.

At the SOE, Adampur, the transport service came to a halt after the existing contract ended on March 31. Principal Ram Asra said the school is still searching for a new contractor. “Earlier, around 45 students were using the single bus service. But finding a new operator has been difficult. Students are spread across different areas, making route planning another challenge,” he said.

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Another SOE principal pointed out that even the subsidised fee is not attracting parents. “Many parents are unwilling to pay even Rs 240 per month. Under the scheme, Rs 1,200 is the total cost per student with Rs 960 borne by the state and Rs 240 by the student. However, operators demand higher payments than what is collected and they prefer private schools where margins are better,” the principal said.

The SOE heads also flagged delays in fund disbursement, saying it affects timely payments to operators and discourages them from taking up contracts.

Additionally, in the absence of reliable school transport, the school heads said students are increasingly opting for their own bicycles, public buses and e-rickshaws for their daily commute. As these means are more time efficient and offer flexible routes, students prefer to opt these adding to the challenge of sustaining transport facility, they added.