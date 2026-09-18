Jalandhar secure U-19 chess golds at state school games

Jalandhar secured gold with an outstanding performance in the state-level chess competitions held as part of the 70th Punjab State Inter-District School Games.

The competitions are taking place from September 15 to 18, 2026, at Arya Senior Secondary School, Basti Guzan, Jalandhar.

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Jalandhar teams won gold medals in both the Under-19 girls and Under-19 boys categories for chess held during the tournament. Each of the two teams comprised five members.

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The U-19 Boys team was represented by Utkrisht Tuli (Innocent Hearts School), Lakshit Pusri (Cambridge International School Coed), Arnav Pasricha (Cambridge International School Coed), Puneet Bakshi (APJ School), and Saksham (MGN Adarsh Nagar).

The U-19 Girls team was represented by Pranjal (Police DAV School), Tavisha (La Blossoms School), Gunika (La Blossoms School), Aradhya (La Blossoms School), and Diya (Police DAV School).

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School-level chess players from various districts of Punjab participated in this state-level event. Demonstrating strategy, concentration, and sporting prowess on the chessboard, the local teams brought glory to the district by displaying their exceptional skills.

Speaking to The Tribune, 17-year-old non-medical student Utkrisht Tuli, a Plus One student at Innocent Hearts School who represented the Under-19 boys team, said: “I have personally been playing chess since I was 8 years old. I love the game for its strategy and intrigues. The best individual players from the district level were chosen to constitute state teams. Coaches Chandresh Bakshi and Anurag provided us valuable tutelage.”

“Studies are indeed demanding, but parents’ and teachers’ support keeps us going,” Tuli added. “Meeting new members in the team was refreshing. We faced the toughest competition from the Ludhiana team.”

The team now plans to prepare for the upcoming national trials.

At the sports tourney, a team of arbiters—comprising Dinesh Gera, Varun Kumar, Anurag Bhardwaj, Kashish, Ashok Kumar, Bharat Bhushan, and Chandresh Bakshi—ensured the tournament was conducted in a fair, transparent, and efficient manner.

The tournament is being organised under the guidance of Dr Gurinderjit Kaur, District Education Officer. Amandeep Kondal, DM (Sports), Jalandhar, said the department was proud of the students’ feat and hailed them as an inspiration to other players.

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