Jalandhar sees one farm fire case so far, AQI moderate

636 nodal officers deputed to check stubble burning

Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:10 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Jalandhar has reported only one stubble burning incident so far during the current paddy harvest season, with air quality levels remaining moderate. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at an average of 125, with a maximum of 164 and a minimum of 77. However, stubble burning incidents are expected to rise after Diwali. The Agriculture Department has set a target of managing 10.5 lakh tonnes of biomass in Jalandhar, which is the estimated amount of stubble residue expected to be generated this season.

The department has deputed 636 nodal officers and 77 cluster officers for the monitoring of paddy fires in Jalandhar.

It is also expected to be a tumultuous stubble burning season as flood affected farmers have reiterated that reeling under losses, they have no other option for disposing of stubble, except burning it. The department in turn remains steadfast in its declaration to penalise whoever sets stubble on fire without any relaxations.

The last stubble burning incident in Jalandhar was on September 24 and it also invited an FIR against a Kang Khurd farmer.

When asked about farmers compulsions for having no choice other than burning stubble and also the oft-repeated grievance of not having as many paddy management machines as needed in the district, the department disputed these claims, stating there are enough machines. Farmers also complain that those who manage stubble responsibly do not receive any compensation.

Chief Agricultural Officer, Jalandhar, Jaswinder Singh said, "There has been only one stubble burning incident reported in Jalandhar so far and the incidents are expected to peak post-Diwali. Any violation of the government's guidelines will be met with a red entry and fine without any relaxation. There are 7,100 stubble management machines in the district. Every single machine covers 30 acres. Paddy crop is sown in 1,71,500 hectares in Jalandhar. There is an adequate availability of machines for the farmers."

Jaswinder added, "Of the total paddy crop area, 70 per cent area involved in-situ management of paddy stubble and 30 per cent involved ex-situ management. We expect total biomass (comprising stubble residue) generated to the tune of 10.5 lakh tonnes in Jalandhar. The ex-situ stubble mamnagement is dependent on avaiability of bailers - presently we have 211 in Jalandhar."

Apart from this, the department has also deputed 77 cluster officers and and 636 nodal officers for the monitoring of paddy fires in Jalandhar.

