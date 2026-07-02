Jalandhar: Shahkot woman duped of Rs 11.59 lakh

A Shahkot woman has alleged that she was defrauded of Rs 11.59 lakh after an unidentified person fraudulently withdrew money from her bank account through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) over a span of more than four years.

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The complainant, Sudha Rani, wife of Satvir and resident of Shahkot, stated that a total of Rs 11, 59,050 was illegally withdrawn from her account through AEPS transactions between February 2022 and June 2026 without her knowledge.

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Acting on her complaint, the Shahkot police have registered a case against an unidentified accused under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The police said the alleged fraud came to light following the complainant’s application, after which an FIR was lodged.

Investigating officer Inspector Harbir Singh has taken up the case and efforts are underway to identify the accused and trace the fraudulent transactions.