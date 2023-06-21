Jalandhar: Shining Star ceremony organised

Jalandhar: At the CT Group of Institutions, a Shining Star ceremony was held for exemplary students. Chairman Charanjeet Singh Channi, Campus Director Dr Yogesh Chhabra and Assistant Director Dr Ramandeep Gautam awarded certificates and mementos to more than 200 students. The list of schools included CT Public School, UCI (Boys & Girls), Cambridge International School, Shiv Jyoti Public School, Dayanand Model School, Bliss Public School, St Joseph Convert School, and many more. These awards were given to students who achieved merit positions in their 10th and 12th Board examinations. Chairman Channi answered queries from students and their parents.

Environment education event

Post-graduate students of PG Department of Zoology, DAV College, participated in a two-day educational programme on ‘Environmental awareness: Challenges and mitigation measures’ under Mission LiFE— Lifestyle for Environment (A Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change initiative) organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The programme was sponsored by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. Dr Kapila Mahajan, Assistant Professor (Zoology) attended the event. The keynote address was given by Prof Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, PPCB. The event included a lecture series focusing on reducing, reusing, recycling and composting waste management, capacity-building workshops as well as exhibition of eco-products. Students participated in a workshop on waste management using vermi-technology and learnt the procedure for vermi-compost. The workshop was organised by Prof Saroj Arora of the Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences.

Blood donation camp held

World Blood Donation Day was organised at DIPS College of Education. A seminar and poster-making activity was organised in which the students were informed about the importance of blood donation. Giving the children statistics related to blood donation, the teachers said that only about 46 lakh people in India voluntarily donate blood, of which 6-10 per cent are women. Blood should always be donated in the blood bank because they give it to the patients, if needed. Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta said that people should come forward to donate blood.

International Yoga Day celebrated

To celebrate International Yoga Day, State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a session of yoga for teachers in the school premises. Different asanas, meditation and mudras were practiced. Principal Savina Bahl acknowledged the fact that practicing yoga is the need of the hour and appreciated the efforts made by teachers for leading a healthy life.

DAV students get placement in bank

Eighteen MBA students of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology, who would pass out in July have been placed with Axis Bank. Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal, DAVIET, congratulated the students on their success.