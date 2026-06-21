Jalandhar shopkeeper chases gunmen after firing, nabs one

In a daring act, owner of Chawla Mobile Shop at Bhargo Camp here chased two gangsters on his Activa scooter minutes after they fired gunshots at his shop and managed to catch hold of one of them.

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Ankush, the shop owner, claimed he had been receiving extortion calls for the past two years, making life difficult for him and his family. He said the latest call, demanding Rs 50 lakh, was received on May 19. “I had approached the police repeatedly, but no effective action was taken,” he alleged.

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“I had even sought security, but to no avail. So when two bike-borne youths came and opened fire outside my showroom around 2.30 pm, I decided not to hide. I chased them on my scooter, caught hold of one by his hair and managed to seize his bike. The other managed to escape,” he said. With the help of nearby shopkeepers, the accused was brought back to the showroom.

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Eyewitnesses said the man was beaten up by locals and restrained with chains. The shopkeepers also questioned him about his accomplice and alleged handlers. He was later confined inside the shop.

When police teams, including SHO Rajinder Singh and DSP Aatish Bhatia, reached the spot, angry shopkeepers initially refused to hand over the accused and expressed resentment over alleged inaction. The police later entered the premises and took custody of the suspect.

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BJP leader Amit Taneja and Congress ex-MLA Rajinder Beri and councillor Paramjot Singh Sherry Chadha also reached the spot. They criticised the police for failing to act on earlier complaints.

CIA staff Inspector Surinder Kumar later took charge of the accused. ACP Bhatia said the accused’s phone and weapon had been recovered. He also praised the shopkeeper’s courage in apprehending the suspect.