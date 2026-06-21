DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar shopkeeper chases gunmen after firing, nabs one

Jalandhar shopkeeper chases gunmen after firing, nabs one

Alleges inaction despite extortion threats, locals confront police

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:54 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People gather outside a shop after firing in Jalandhar.
Advertisement

In a daring act, owner of Chawla Mobile Shop at Bhargo Camp here chased two gangsters on his Activa scooter minutes after they fired gunshots at his shop and managed to catch hold of one of them.

Advertisement

Ankush, the shop owner, claimed he had been receiving extortion calls for the past two years, making life difficult for him and his family. He said the latest call, demanding Rs 50 lakh, was received on May 19. “I had approached the police repeatedly, but no effective action was taken,” he alleged.

Advertisement

“I had even sought security, but to no avail. So when two bike-borne youths came and opened fire outside my showroom around 2.30 pm, I decided not to hide. I chased them on my scooter, caught hold of one by his hair and managed to seize his bike. The other managed to escape,” he said. With the help of nearby shopkeepers, the accused was brought back to the showroom.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said the man was beaten up by locals and restrained with chains. The shopkeepers also questioned him about his accomplice and alleged handlers. He was later confined inside the shop.

When police teams, including SHO Rajinder Singh and DSP Aatish Bhatia, reached the spot, angry shopkeepers initially refused to hand over the accused and expressed resentment over alleged inaction. The police later entered the premises and took custody of the suspect.

Advertisement

BJP leader Amit Taneja and Congress ex-MLA Rajinder Beri and councillor Paramjot Singh Sherry Chadha also reached the spot. They criticised the police for failing to act on earlier complaints.

CIA staff Inspector Surinder Kumar later took charge of the accused. ACP Bhatia said the accused’s phone and weapon had been recovered. He also praised the shopkeeper’s courage in apprehending the suspect.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts