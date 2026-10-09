Jalandhar shuttler Inayat Gulati clinches All-India U-15 girls' singles title

Jalandhar shuttler Inayat Gulati pulled off a notable double upset to clinch the under-15 girls’ singles title at the All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament being held in Jaipur. She defeated the top seed in the final after knocking out the second seed in the semi-final.

Inayat beat top seed Alexia Elsa Alexander 6-15, 15-3, 15-10 in the final. After losing the opening game, she bounced back strongly to dominate the second and then held her nerve in the decider to seal the title.

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Earlier, she overcame second seed Aryama Chakraborty 20-21, 15-11, 15-11 in the semi-final. Inayat narrowly lost the first game before winning the next two to book her place in the title clash. After this feat, she has become the first girl from Jalandhar and second from Punjab (after Tanvi Sharma) to win the coveted title. Though Inayat hails from Phagwara, she is a student of Delhi Public School, Jalandhar, and thus represents Jalandhar in the game.

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Secretary Punjab Badminton Association Ritin Khanna announced, "The District Badminton Association, Jalandhar, will honour Inayat Gulati with a cash prize of Rs 21,000 for this achievement after she returns."

Inayat trains at Ratti Badminton Academy in Jalandhar under former international players Sachin Ratti and Gagan Ratti. In 2025, she won six gold medals at the Jalandhar District Badminton Championship, including the Under-19 girls’ singles title. Earlier this year, she earned selection for the Sub-Junior Indian badminton team after winning silver in Under-15 mixed doubles at an All-India Sub-Junior Ranking Tournament in Bengaluru.

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She subsequently represented India at the Asia Sub-Junior Badminton Championship in Chengdu, China, in September this year. In August, she had won the women’s singles title at the Punjab State Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament.