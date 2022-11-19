Jalandhar shuttlers shine in inter-district Championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 17

Defeating the Gurdaspur team 3-2, the doubles team of Jalandhar shuttlers won the finals held on the second day of the ongoing Punjab State Junior and Inter-District Badminton Championship for boys and girls in under-19 category.

The four-day tourney got underway at Raizada Hansraj Stadium on Thursday. As many as 250 shuttlers from 18 districts are taking part in this tournament being organised by Dipankar Badminton Academy. The events for which matches are being played include boys singles, girl singles, boys doubles, girls doubles, mixed doubles and mixed team events.

In the team events, Amritsar defeated Moga 3-1, Ludhiana won against Patiala 3-0 and Gurdaspur team defeated Sangrur 3-2. In the semi-finals, Jalandhar defeated Amritsar 3-0 and Gurdaspur beat Ludhiana 3-2. Jalandhar and Gurdaspur clashed in the finals today with the hosts taking the lead.

The inauguration of the event was held in the presence of Punjab Badminton Association Secretary Anupam Kumaria, District Badminton Association Secretary Ritin Khanna and North India head of sponsor company Li-Ning Sumit Sharma. The winners of the events who would be finalised on November 20 will participate in the national championship to be held in Bhubaneshwar.