Jalandhar singer who quit singing at 10 makes it to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa top 12

At the age of 10, Sehajdeep Singh had to give up singing after a kidney condition and strong medication made it difficult for him to focus on music. Today, the 24-year-old from Jalandhar is among the top 12 contestants on Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, drawing attention for his soulful voice and sitar performances. His renditions of ghazals have also invited comparisons with legendary singer Jagjit Singh.

Currently in Jalandhar on a three-day break from the show’s hectic shooting schedule in Kolkata, Sehajdeep spoke to The Tribune about his musical journey, his unexpected entry into the reality show and his ambition to become a playback singer.

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Sehajdeep said his musical interests began at the age of four but his health forced him to step away from singing. He recovered at 19 and although he did not immediately return to vocal music, his connection with music remained alive through the sitar.

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His father, Inderjit Singh, a music teacher known for his work with instruments associated with Gurmat Sangeet, noticed his interest in the instrument. Sehajdeep began learning to play the sitar, developing his understanding of music without practising vocal singing. It was only during his graduation, while jamming with friends, that he began singing seriously again.

Despite never having received professional training in vocal music, Sehajdeep gradually developed his singing through practice. An opportunity to take that talent to a national platform came unexpectedly when a member of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s social media team contacted him and asked him to submit two singing videos.

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After being shortlisted, he was invited to an audition in Chandigarh. Sehajdeep said he had gone with no particular expectations, simply wanting to give it a try.

“I went there casually, just to give it a shot. When I finally made it to the show, it felt like a dream. My life changed,” he said.

Since joining the show, his melodious performances have caught the attention of judges and audiences with his effortless handling of difficult compositions drawing comparisons with Jagjit Singh.

Interestingly, his own introduction to ghazals came only around four years ago. Sehajdeep recalled during college, he heard Apni Tasveer, sung by Ghulam Ali and gradually developed an interest in the genre.

Having grown up listening to film songs and classical music, he found himself drawn to the emotional depth and poetic quality of ghazals.

At a time when fast paced songs remain popular, Sehajdeep believes ghazals offer a sense of solace. Their lyrics, he said, have the quality of poetry, allowing listeners to connect with the emotions behind the music.

Sehajdeep is the third generation of singers in his family and credits his father as his biggest inspiration. He believes his father’s guidance and musical influence have played a critical role in bringing him to where he is today.

With a place among the top 12 contestants, Sehajdeep now hopes to take his journey further and pursue playback singing.