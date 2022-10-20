Jalandhar Smart City CEO launches awareness campaign

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

The CEO of the Jalandhar Smart City Limited (JSCL), Devinder Singh, launched an awareness campaign for the student community of the Shri Guru Nank Dev Digital Public Library, at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology.

The digital library which operates in the hybrid mode, is a unique initiative. This library provides a digital zone in the Guru Nanak Dev Public Library and a web portal accessible to all its members and other citizens of Jalandhar on the web.

The library provides the users access to more than 50,000 e-books, more than 5,000 premium books in English, Hindi, Punjabi and other regional languages. These books use the Flip Reader, and simulate the reading pattern of a physical book. Moreover, the portal has also aggregated more than 2,000 audio books for the purpose of listening. All the books aggregated in the digital library address the reading and learning needs of various categories of users – children (comic books), teens ( novels), youth (competitive exam books), adults in older age groups (literature, research and legacy archives).

It not only provides access to e-books, but also to Indian and international e-journals (more than 25,000 in full text meant for college and university students), more than 100 newspapers and magazines, summarised business news and educational videos.

“One of the salient features of this library is a section on mock test, which helps students prepare for various competitive exams. There is a separate section being developed in this for IELTS exams,” an official said.

The digital zone in the Guru Nanak Dev Public Library houses 20 touch screen desktops, a wi-fi zone within the library with electricity backup of 2 hours in case of power failure.

The JSCL has planned to provide access to the digital library to all the citizens, for free for the first six months, and later fix a reasonable charge. The JMC officials said there is a plan to expand its initiative for learning to support ‘Padega Bharat’, ‘Badega Bharat’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’.