Jalandhar stays open as bandh paralyses Doaba towns

As anticipated, normal life remained largely unaffected in Jalandhar city on Thursday despite the Punjab bandh call given by safai sewaks and members of the Valmiki community across the state. Markets, educational institutions and government offices functioned as usual, although large parts of the Doaba region witnessed a complete shutdown.

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A complete bandh was observed in Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Phagwara, Kapurthala and the peripheral towns of Jalandhar in protest against the lathi charge on safai sewaks in Barnala on July 22. The community has been seeking the dismissal of DSP Satvir Singh, who has already been placed under suspension.

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Even in Jalandhar city, all unions have kept sanitation services suspended as a mark of protest. The protest began with members of various Municipal Corporation unions gathering outside the office before taking out a march to Shri Ram Chowk.

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Addressing the protesters, leader Bantu Sabharwal alleged that the government had failed to address the concerns of the community and safai karamcharis.

Valmiki Welfare Trust chairman Vipan Sabharwal also joined the protest. Addressing the gathering, Sabharwal condemned the alleged "inhuman" police action against the sanitation workers in Barnala. Sabharwal warned that protests would continue across Punjab until strict legal action is taken against the officials responsible for the alleged lathi charge.

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The bandh call received a strong response across rural Jalandhar, with 12 Nagar Panchayats, Nagar Councils and Municipal Committees observing a near-total shutdown.

Dharnas and closure of markets, commercial establishments and rickshaw services were reported from Kartarpur, Nurmahal, Phillaur, Goraya, Bilga, Mehatpur, Lohian, Nakodar, Shahkot and Alawalpur, among other towns, significantly impacting normal life.

Kartarpur: At Kartarpur, most shops and business establishments remained closed from morning till 4 pm. Members of the Safai Sewak Union Punjab and the Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab gathered outside the Municipal Council office and staged a protest march before holding a sit-in under the main square bridge.

Addressing the gathering, union leaders said sanitation workers had been protesting since July 8 across more than 150 municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab, demanding job security, restoration of the old pension scheme and other benefits. They alleged that civic sanitation services had been affected due to the ongoing agitation.

They condemned the use of force by the police against sanitation workers in Barnala. Declaring the bandh a success, Kartarpur leader Kashmir Singh Ghuggshore said the agitation would continue until demands such as regularisation of sanitation and municipal workers, abolition of the contractual system, restoration of the old pension scheme, a minimum monthly wage of Rs 40,000, and legal action against officials accused in the Barnala incident are met. Workers also rejected the state government’s recent salary hike, describing it as inadequate.

Leaders of the Safai Sewak Union Punjab Vishwas Kumar Gill, Ashwani Sabharwal, Vijay Kumar Gill, state press secretary of the Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab Kashmir Singh Ghuggshore, tehsil president KS Atwal, Jasvir Kaur Jassi of the Istri Jagriti Manch, Sister Harpreet Kaur Nusi, among others, addressed the gathering.

Nurmahal: A similar response was witnessed at Nurmahal, where markets remained shut and sanitation workers, along with members of several social organisations, held a protest at the old bus stand. Speakers reiterated demands for regularisation of contractual employees, fresh recruitment, higher wages and improved medical facilities, warning of intensified agitation if their demands remain unmet.Similar protests and dharnas were also held at Bilga, Goraya and several other towns in the district.

Nakodar: Normal life was affected in almost every town in Nakodar and Shahkot subdivisions as the markets and several business establishments remained closed in response to the bandh call. The bandh received support from trader associations and social organisations, leading to a visible impact on commercial activity. However, some banks, educational institutes, chemists and dairies were found open. The protesting workers appealed to shopkeepers who had kept their shops open to close in response to the ongoing bandh.

Phagwara: The bandh witnessed a significant response in Phagwara as members of the Municipal Corporation Phagwara Mazdoor Union and the Bhagwan Valmiki Action Committee organised a motorcycle rally across the city, urging traders and residents to support their ongoing agitation against the government.

The rally, held under the leadership of union president Dharamveer Sethi, saw the participation of hundreds of activists and 10 to 15 motorcycles. Beginning from the Municipal Corporation office, the procession passed through key commercial and residential areas, including Gol Chowk, Chatkaiyan Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Valmiki Chowk and Hargobind Nagar Chowk, before returning to the Municipal Corporation premises.

Throughout the rally, protesters raised slogans against the AAP-led government.

Following the conclusion of the motorcycle rally, MC employees, along with members of the Bhagwan Valmiki Action Committee, resumed their indefinite dharna outside the MC office.

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Cong MLA joins dharna

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, accompanied by Municipal Councillor, joined the protest against the alleged police excesses on sanitation workers in Barnala.

Addressing a gathering, Chaudhary launched a sharp attack on the government, stating that instead of listening to the genuine grievances of the workers, the government chose to suppress their voice through police force. He termed the alleged lathi-charge on protesting sanitation workers in Barnala highly condemnable and unacceptable.

Chaudhary called for the immediate dismissal of DSP Satvir Singh and SHO Lakhvir Singh, alleging that the police action was carried out without the directions of the Executive Magistrate.