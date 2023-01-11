Jalandhar students clear CA final

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

Scores of students from the city have cleared their final examination for chartered accountants conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Ritik Chopra has cleared the examination with 519 marks. Son of CA Jagdish Pal Gupta, Rushil Gupta has obtained 486 marks. Raghav Mohinder Sally from the city has also cleared the examination with 404 marks. His proud father Rajinder Sally said it was a proud feeling for him to see his son clear the examination in his first attempt. Interestingly, the overall pass percentage of both ICAI CA Final Group A and Group B stands at 11.09.

The boys are reportedly attending the grand finale of CA Students National Talent being organised by the Students Skill Enrichment Board in Visakhapatnam, where they have won the third prize.

