Jalandhar students condemn NEET paper leak

Members of the Punjab Students Federation (PSF) on Wednesday condemned the NEET paper leak and irregularities associated with the exam.

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PSF members said the irregularities and incidents of paper leak have created a wave of anger among the student community across the country.

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Reacting strongly to the issue, the Punjab Students Federation (PSF) issued a statement condemning the role of the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) in streamlining the examination process.

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The organisation's state president Ravi Lohgarh and state general secretary Gagandeep expressed resentment and said this is not just an administrative mistake, but the killing of the dreams of lakhs of students.

They said the government had failed to maintain the sanctity of such an important exam.

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The leaders questioned the examination system and said the repeated paper leaks also point to corruption rampant in the education system. They demanded that an impartial and high-level investigation be conducted into this matter so that the real culprits behind it could be exposed. The damage done to the students through such leaks and irregularities was unbearable.