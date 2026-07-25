DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar students hold protest, march in solidarity with Delhi students

Jalandhar students hold protest, march in solidarity with Delhi students

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. istock
Advertisement

Students in Jalandhar held a huge protest in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party and the students' stir in Delhi.

Advertisement

Hundreds of students gathered at the PUDA ground opposite the DC Complex in Jalandhar and also held a march on the Ladowali Road in the evening. A protest primarily hosted by students from all walks of life, the call for the protest march was given on Instagram, and it saw a microcosm of the protest being hosted at Delhi.

Advertisement

Students carried posters seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the tent where the protest was being hosted rang out in cheers after news spread of the resignation of the minister this evening.

Advertisement

Students raised slogans “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” while holding the protests. Many of the posters bearing the PM’s and Dharmendra Pradhan’s faces bore striking similarities to the cheeky wit of the posters on display in Delhi.

A big poster at the venue read - “We are the Voice they can’t ignore! – United for Justice, United for future!”

Advertisement

As students marched, a bunch of students trailed on a tractor, and “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola” played on a loudspeaker and a protester in a Spiderman mask atop the tractor raised slogans. Volunteers of the Tera Tera Hatti conducted Jal sewa for protesting students and commuters at the spot all day.

Even in the evening, when the protest came to a close, students stood ceremoniously as the National Anthem played on a loudspeaker.

Himanshu, a Jalandhar-based student, said, “I heard about the protest from my friend and joined it after hearing that one was hosted in Jalandhar too. We completely support the students’ protest at Delhi and the corruption within the education system needs to go. We welcome the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. We hope the government promptly responds to all the demands put forth by the students.”

A Jalandhar protester, Simran, said, “We were planning to head to Delhi today but stayed back hearing if the education Minister’s resignation. We will continue the protest here tomorrow.”

Amit Kumar, a student, one of the organisers of the protest, said, “The protest today was all in support of students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. It is against the central government and against the Delhi police for the lathicharge against peaceful students who were just asking for their rights. It was a peaceful protest only by Jalandhar students, and no involvement of any political party. It was successfully concluded today. Dharmendra Pradhan has just submitted his resignation, but the results (of the student protests) are yet to be awaited. The protest isn’t just about the resignation but many more things - Equal education for all, quality education for all, transparent recruitments, as our posters also stated. We hope all these demands are immediately met by the government.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts