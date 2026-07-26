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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar students protest, march in solidarity with Jantar Mantar youth

Jalandhar students protest, march in solidarity with Jantar Mantar youth

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:04 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Students protest near the DC office in Jalandhar on Saturday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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A huge protest was held by students of Jalandhar in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the students’ stir at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

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Hundreds of students gathered at the PUDA ground opposite the DC Complex in Jalandhar and also held a march on the Ladowali Road in the evening.

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Students carried posters seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and protesters in the tent where the protest was being hosted cheered after news spread of the resignation of the minister this evening. Students raised slogans ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ while holding the protests. Many of the posters bearing the PM’s and Dharmendra Pradhan’s faces bore striking similarities to the cheeky wit of the posters on display in Delhi.

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A big poster on the venue read “We are the voice they can’t ignore! United for justice, united for future!”

As students marched, another bunch of students followed on a tractor, ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’ played on a loudspeaker and a protester in a Spiderman mask atop the tractor raised slogans. Volunteers of the ‘Tera Tera Hatti’ conducted ‘jal sewa’ (water service) for protesting students and commuters at the spot all day.

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In the evening, when the protest came to a close, students stood up as the national anthem played on a loudspeaker. Himanshu, a Jalandhar-based student said, “I heard about the protest from my friend and joined it after knowing that one was being hosted in Jalandhar too. We completely support the students’ protest at Delhi. The corruption within the education system needs to go. We welcome the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. We hope the government promptly responds to all the demands kept forth by the students.”

Simran, a protester from Jalandhar, said, “We were planning to head to Delhi today, but stayed back hearing of the Education Minister’s resignation.”

Amit Kumar, a student and one of the organisers of the protest, said, “The protest today was in support of the students protesting at Jantar Mantar. It is against the Centre and the Delhi Police for the lathicharge against peaceful students. Ours was a peaceful protest only by Jalandhar students with no involvement of any political party. It was successfully concluded today. Pradhan has just submitted his resignation but the results (of the student protests) are awaited. The protest isn’t just about the resignation, but many more things — equal education for all, quality education for all, transparent recruitment — as our posters also stated. We hope all these demands will be immediately met by the government.”

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