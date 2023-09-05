 Jalandhar: Talent hunt at DAVIET : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: Adharva 2k23, a talent hunt at DAVIET, concluded highlighting the institution’s dedication to holistic development of its students. Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal, emphasised the importance of students harnessing their potential for academic and extracurricular excellence. Jasdeep Johal, Cultural Officer, praised students for their dedication during the event, which included diverse talents. The valedictory ceremony celebrated unity and excellence within DAVIET's dynamic culture. Competitions were held in events like dancing (both Western and folk), skits, painting, sketching, rangoli, photography, singing, quiz, elocution, group discussions, essay writing and turban tying.

Workshop on ‘Say no to drugs’

Eklavya School organised a workshop on ‘Say no to drugs’ which was conducted by ASI Victor Masih. ASI Masih is an awardee of Punjab government and the district administration for his crucial role in liberating more than 200 young individuals from drug addiction. ASI Victor Masihinformed senior school students about the perils of drug addiction in the country. JK Gupta, Chairman of Eklavya School, thanked Masih for his guidelines and suggestions. Seema Handa and Principal Komal Arora thanked the ASI for sparing his time for the youth.

Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Students of Saffron Public School reached Rashtrapati Bhavan with Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood to meet President Droupadi Murmu. The children tied Raksha Sutra on the wrist of the President and wished her a happy life. The students of the school interacted with her and told her that they are very impressed by her personality and wanted to serve the country by following her ideals in life. Chairman Manmohan Singh and Vice-Chairperson Inderjit Kaur congratulated the delegation.

Group discussion on drugs

PCM SD College for Women organised a group discussion on the ill-effects of drugs on society and the self under the Buddy Programme being run in the college as per the directions of the Government of Punjab and with the assistance of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college. Nearly 30 students had a healthy and detailed discussion on how drug abuse adversely affects the social fabric of society as well as physical, mental and emotional health of the individual. The purpose of the activity was to generate awareness among students regarding drug abuse who wholeheartedly participated by presenting their views on the topic. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar encouraged all the students to keep participating in such activities and motivated them to keep spreading awareness in society against the menace.

Merits of Gurmat Sangeet

The students of Department of Music Vocal from Apeejay College of Fine Arts got an opportunity to know the nuances of Gurmat Sangeet by inviting Bhai Gurmeet Singh ‘Shant’ as a resource person. The renowned artist is a name to reckon with in Gurmat Sangeet both nationally and internationally. Bhai Gurmeet Singh ‘Shant’ is not only an ‘A’ grade artist of All India Radio since 2013 but is also known for his command over Raag Mala and Tarana. He has sung 31 ragas recorded in Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Kirtan Chowkis at Darbar Sahib, Amritsar. Students of the music department gave several presentations of devotional music and folk music before him to get his valuable feedback. Cultural coordinator Dr Arun Mishra, Dr Amrita Mishra and Dr Vivek Verma from the Department of Music (Vocal) organised the event.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

“Drug addiction is making our society hollow. Today, its prevention and eradication is a challenge for us. It is the responsibility of parents, society, young generation, government and educational institutions to eliminate it from its roots.” These views were expressed by expert speaker of Brahma Kumaris, Kapurthala, BK Kamal. He came to IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) to deliver an expert lecture and guide the youngsters and university staff on how to avoid drug, depression and other daily illnesses through meditation. The occasion was a daylong seminar on the nationwide awareness programme ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’. An agreement has been signed between Brahma Kumari Ishwarya Vishwa Vidyalaya (Mount Abu Headquarter) and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to take necessary steps on the awareness of ‘Nash Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, under which such awareness programmes are being conducted across the country.

Roller Skating Championship

The 23rd Roller Skating Championship 2023 started on September 1 at Police DAV Public School. It was formally inaugurated by MLA, Jalandhar Central, Raman Arora. President of the District Roller Skating Association, Dr Rashmi Vij, accorded a floral welcome to the honourable guest. Skaters from all the schools of Jalandhar district participated in the event. Quad and inline race competitions were organised. On the first day, competitions for boys and girls of 0-5, 5-7, 7-9 and 9-11 age-group were organised. Police DAV Public School stood first and Cambridge School, Kathar, came second. The third position was bagged by the Cambridge Coeducational School.

