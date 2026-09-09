Jalandhar teacher coaches volleyball team from wheelchair

"Koi nai, koi nai… chinta nai, bas ball te dhyaan." The words came again and again from the sidelines, carrying reassurance. Sitting in his wheelchair, Harpal Singh watched every move of U-14 volleyball team of government school, Nurpur, with the intensity of a coach who refused to let his physical limitations come in the way of his passion. Even during the breaks, he could be seen calling his players close, explaining techniques and preparing them for the next phase of the game during the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Dian.

A maths master at the school, Harpal has been coaching its volleyball team for the past three years. Sports has always been his first love. Harpal was a national-level footballer. Sports was the career he had imagined for himself. But in 2006, while pursuing his BSc, a road accident changed his life forever. He lost both his legs.

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"My father was a wrestling coach and even I was good at football. I had played CBSE cluster games till the national level and wanted to pursue sports and make my career in the same," he recalls.

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The accident forced him to rethink his future. He turned towards academics, completing his MSc in physics and later a B.Ed. He became a teacher and found a way to bring sports back into his life.

At the school, there was no football ground. So Harpal chose volleyball and began preparing a team. Beyond the volleyball court, Harpal has another reason to take pride in his work. This year, 11 of his students cleared the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination.

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He admits that coaching from a wheelchair comes with challenges.

"Definitely, there are many challenges. The things which are to be shown, I cannot do that. But still, the students are very good and they grasp things easily. I show them videos and teach them the techniques," he says.

His wife, Navneet Kaur, a physical education teacher at the same school, says his regularity is one of his greatest strengths.

"He goes one hour before the school starts to give coaching to the volleyball and kabaddi teams. His regularity is his plus point," she says. Navneet and Harpal got married in 2014. She says she was drawn to him because of the respect he showed towards women.

"I am motivated by him. I couldn't have asked for a better life partner than him," she says, her voice turning emotional.

"For others, he may be a person with disability. But I know he is one of the most self-dependent persons. He doesn't need a second person to be with him," she says.

But Harpal's source of inspiration is not his own past, nor the obstacles he has overcome. But, it is his students.

"Saanu lagda saadi life hard hai, lekin bacheya nu dekho te pata chalda hai ki enna di life hor vi hard hai (We think only we have problems, but, when I see these kids, they have more issues) I get inspired from them. This is the reality,” he says with a smile.

Harpal himself has not left competition behind either. He participates in shot put and stood first at the district level last year.

"For me, sport is not merely something I coach, it is something I live," he says.

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His first love

A maths master at the school, Harpal has been coaching its volleyball team for the past three years. Sports has always been his first love. Harpal was a national-level footballer. Sports was the career he had imagined for himself. But in 2006, while pursuing his BSc, a road accident changed his life forever. He lost both his legs.