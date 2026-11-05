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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar teachers spend lakhs on school repairs, grants yet to arrive

Jalandhar teachers spend lakhs on school repairs, grants yet to arrive

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:17 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A labourer carrying out construction work at a government school in Jalandhar.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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Educators have raised concerns over the delay in releasing grants for civil works in government schools, alleging that teachers are being forced to bear the financial burden of repairs and maintenance despite assurances of government funding.

Under the government's Shikhya Kranti initiative, the civil works include repairs to boundary walls, flooring, washrooms and classrooms. Several teachers have reportedly spent lakhs of rupees on these works, while others have purchased construction material on credit from vendors. With the promised grants yet to reach school accounts, teachers are struggling to recover their expenses and clear outstanding dues.

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Government Teachers Union (GTU) state president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal said the Education Department had approved the estimated cost of civil works in August and directed schools to begin work, assuring teachers that the funds would be released shortly.

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"Acting on these assurances, we procured construction material from vendors and paid labourers from our pockets. However, the grants are still awaited. Vendors are now demanding their payments, leaving us in a difficult position," Chahal said.

Additionally, union leaders Rajesh Kumar Amloh and Jagtar Singh Faizullapur said teachers had been informed during meetings with the officials that 60 per cent of the grant had been approved and would soon be credited to school accounts.

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The union leaders said teachers started the work in good faith, relying on the department's assurances but the delay had left them facing financial difficulties. They questioned why teachers should have to arrange funds for government school infrastructure despite the government's claims of improving education under its Shikhya Kranti campaign.

Under financial stress

We purchased construction material on credit and paid labourers from our own pockets after being assured that funds would be released shortly. With grants still pending, vendors are demanding payments and teachers are under financial stress.

— Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, GTU state president

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