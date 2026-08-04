Jalandhar temple clash: Police yet to establish role of rival gangs

Even a day after violence erupted during Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dhir’s thanksgiving procession at Shri Devi Talab Mandir, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has not confirmed whether supporters of rival groups were involved in the incident.

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Dhir, who was recently appointed AAP’s halqa in-charge for Jalandhar North, replacing Dinesh Dhall, led the procession that drew a large number of supporters, particularly youths. According to reports, supporters of two rival groups - one led by Daljit Bhana and other of Aman-Fateh - allegedly clashed and threw bricks at each other as the procession reached the temple premises.

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Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh, however, has not yet confirmed the presence of any of their supporters. "We are still verifying all facts using CCTV footages. We are still processing on how it was triggered. We cannot yet ascertain the presence of anyone there", he said.

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The incident created panic among devotees who had gathered at the temple. Sources said members associated with both groups had met Dhir after the party assigned him the new organisational responsibility last week.

Reports of patronage to Daljit Bhana by the Aam Aadmi Party had also surfaced during the Jalandhar West bypoll. Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi had then openly charged the AAP with releasing Bhana days ahead of the poll to galvanise support for Mohinder Bhagat.

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Residents of Jalandhar North expressed concern that such incidents could revive an atmosphere of fear in an area that has previously witnessed the influence of gangsters.

Meanwhile, Dhall and his supporters are understood to be unhappy with the party’s decision to replace him after more than four years as Jalandhar North halqa in-charge. Over the past several days, his supporters have been posting messages on social media, accusing the AAP leadership of sidelining leaders who worked for the party’s growth. Political observers say some of Dhall’s supporters view the violence on the first day of Vaneet Dhir’s entry into the constituency as an embarrassment for the new leadership.

Known for his mild-mannered image, Dhir too is clearly upset over the linking of his name with the gangsters. This was clearly not something that he would have ever expected on his opening day, said one of his loyalists.