Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Theme play, choir performances steal show at MGN School

Jalandhar: Theme play, choir performances steal show at MGN School

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:01 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jalandhar: MGN School students and teachers pose during the annual function.
Advertisement

MGN School, Urban Estate, Phase-2, Jalandhar, celebrated its 21st annual function "Kalpvriksh: The Tree of Endless Learning" in a spectacular celebration of talent, tradition and togetherness. Gurkanwal Singh, Assistant Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, graced the occasion as chief guest during the event.

Principal Rajiv Budhraja presented the annual report, 'Glimpses of MGN', offering a picture of the school's academic, co-curricular and sports accomplishments over the year. The junior choir then moved the audience with its message of hope, 'You Raise Me Up'. This was followed by theme play on ‘Kalpvriksh’ in which the young performers of Grades I to XI portrayed many shades of life through happy, sad and motivational dances.

The prize distribution ceremony celebrated the dedication of students across academics, including the achievers of Classes X and XII (batch 2025-26). The senior choir's soulful performance, 'Bulandi - The Power Within,' captivated all present during the event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts