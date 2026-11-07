Jalandhar: Theme play, choir performances steal show at MGN School

MGN School, Urban Estate, Phase-2, Jalandhar, celebrated its 21st annual function "Kalpvriksh: The Tree of Endless Learning" in a spectacular celebration of talent, tradition and togetherness. Gurkanwal Singh, Assistant Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, graced the occasion as chief guest during the event.

Principal Rajiv Budhraja presented the annual report, 'Glimpses of MGN', offering a picture of the school's academic, co-curricular and sports accomplishments over the year. The junior choir then moved the audience with its message of hope, 'You Raise Me Up'. This was followed by theme play on ‘Kalpvriksh’ in which the young performers of Grades I to XI portrayed many shades of life through happy, sad and motivational dances.

The prize distribution ceremony celebrated the dedication of students across academics, including the achievers of Classes X and XII (batch 2025-26). The senior choir's soulful performance, 'Bulandi - The Power Within,' captivated all present during the event.