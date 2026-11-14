Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar to host Literature Festival celebrating women writers on Nov 29

Jalandhar to host Literature Festival celebrating women writers on Nov 29

article_Author
Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:15 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Book lovers in Jalandhar can look forward to a literary gathering this November as the city prepares to host the Jalandhar Literature Festival on November 29. The festival will showcase books by local writers while giving visitors an opportunity to meet well-known authors from across the country and interact with them.

The event is being organised by CT Group of Institutions, Bookworms (Jalandhar- based book club set up in 2017) and Kumaon Literature Festival. According to organisers, the event will be centred on the theme ‘Women in Literature’, bringing readers and writers together for a day of literary interactions and storytelling, while celebrating women’s voices and their contributions to literature.

The festival will be held at the Old Walls Amphitheatre in Urban Estate, where books written by city-based authors will be largely displayed to encourage readers to explore the literary talent within Jalandhar. Among the authors expected to attend are Maharani Meera Basant Kaur of Kapurthala, Anuja Chandramouli, Koral Dasgupta, Jyoti Barmola, Bahar Dutt, Madhulika Liddle, Afsana Cherian Kapoor, founder of NamaH and Jyotsna Mohan.

A day ahead of the festival, visiting authors will be part of a series of curated activities including a session on Cinemaazi, in which writer Asha Batra will trace the history of Punjabi cinema. Sumant Batra, founder of Kumaon Literature Festival, has also guided the organising team in putting the event together.

Advertisement

The day will also offer an author’s evening featuring Fauzia Dastango, India’s only female Dastango. She will present Dastangoi, a traditional Urdu art of storytelling that brings stories alive through oral narration and performance. The evening will be hosted by Bookworms members Anshu Kharbanda, Kaveri Kalsi, Shveta Rajput and Neetu Sapra.

Anjali Dada, founder of Bookworms said, “To attend the festival, residents will have to register online which is free of cost. The registration link will be shared soon on the Instagram page of Jalandhar Lit Fest and will remain open till November 26. The festival will be held from 10.30 am to 5 pm,” she said. The festival is being put together by the Bookworms team comprising Reema Sodhi, Anandita Cheema, Rashima Singh, Anshu Kharbanda, Pritika Thukral and Anjali Dada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts