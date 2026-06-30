Jalandhar: Trader seriously injured in attack

A cloth merchant was seriously injured after a group of youths allegedly stormed his shop and attacked him with kirpans in Sarafa Bazaar, Kapurthala, on Sunday, triggering panic in the busy market. The attackers also vandalised the shop before fleeing. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras.

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The injured trader, Ashok Kumar, owner of Jyotika Cloth House, said a few youths had initially visited his shop posing as customers. After selecting items, they claimed they had no money and would return later. A short while later, the youths came back with several others. During a conversation, an argument broke out, following which the accused allegedly vandalised the shop and attacked Ashok with kirpans, leaving him seriously injured. His son Mohit Kumar rushed him to the Civil Hospital.

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The police reached the spot and launched an investigation.