Jalandhar traffic police get body cameras to boost accountability

In a move aimed at making traffic enforcement more transparent and accountable, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has equipped its traffic police personnel with body-worn cameras.

The initiative is expected to ensure that interactions between traffic officials and commuters on city roads are recorded, providing an objective record of enforcement proceedings and helping address complaints relating to traffic challans, behaviour of personnel or disputes during checking.

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The cameras will remain with traffic police personnel during their duties and record their interactions with motorists and other road users. The move is also aimed at encouraging personnel to follow prescribed procedures while dealing with the public.

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Notably, the equipment was handed out to the traffic police just a day after there was a report that a traffic cop had slapped a truck operator during checking yesterday near the Cantonment area. Ajay Singh, ACP Traffic Jalandhar, had said, "During the checking process, the truck driver was showing his driving licence to the traffic police personnel through his mobile phone. When the truck driver attempted to take his mobile phone back from the traffic police official, an argument took place, during which the traffic police personnel slapped the truck driver.”

Terming the behaviour of traffic cop as highly inappropriate and unacceptable, he was ordered to be shifted to Police Lines. ACP Ajay Singh had maintained that the personnel are expected to maintain restraint, professionalism and courteous behaviour while dealing with members of the public. He had said that any misconduct or inappropriate behaviour by police personnel towards the public would not be tolerated and strict action will be taken in accordance with departmental rules and regulations.

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ACP Ajay Singh said, "We have handed over 20 cameras to traffic cops of all ranks. They shall be deployed at all busy and sensitive intersections. We are in the process of getting a total of 100 body cameras so that majority of the cops on duty should be wearing them." Cops often allege that the violators tend to put them on calls with senior officials seeking exemption. Even commuters have been accusing traffic cops of seeking bribery amount. The body cameras shall check any such complaints from either end.